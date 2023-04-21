Why NI man George Lowden’s guitars are strum-thing special ​

It was as a plucky 10-year-old that George Lowden had his first stab at making a guitar, borrowing materials from his boat-building father, using fishing line as strings and bent over nails as frets.

Ed Sheeran isn’t playing one of those on his hit records. George has got better!

He still makes them by hand, which make them all the more special and sought-after, and has been since that first prototype was nailed together in 1969.

Known across the world as a master of his art — for they are all individual works of art — George’s guitars have been strummed by the likes of Eric Clapton and a more local guitar hero in Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody.

When you’re so good at your profession, you don’t need to work so hard to strum up the business — and his success is music to the ears of the north Down area where he’s been based for the past five decades.

A Lowden or two will be in action during the Ards Guitar Festival which runs until Sunday April 23. George and Aaron Lowden in Conversation with Ralph McLean is at the Ards Arts Centre on Saturday at 5pm.