Windsor Framework lays a path for Stormont return

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen following the announcement that they have struck a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol — © PA

The agreement struck by the UK Government and the European Union yesterday has been welcomed in all the places we expected it to be welcomed in Northern Ireland.

Before Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen had finished a press conference that was notably warm in tone, the gaze locally was already falling on the DUP.

While Jim Allister’s criticism was overt and speedy, it was inevitable that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and his party would react with caution to any deal.

Mr Sunak said the landmark settlement would reshape the existing protocol and mark a ‘new chapter’ in relations with Brussels.

He made explicit reference to many issues covered by the DUP’s seven tests — sovereignty, Irish sea border, the balance of the Good Friday Agreement.

The latter has given rise to a so-called ‘Stormont Brake’, a mechanism based on the ‘petition of concern’ principle which will apply to changes to EU customs rules.

A concern may be raised by 30 MLAs from two or more parties, with such a petition automatically suspending rule changes from coming into effect.

The situation will be resolved by arbitration through international law.

Crucially, the arrangement offers a route back into devolved government for Northern Ireland and the DUP.

In order to exercise any potential block on EU customs laws, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party would need to be in government and in an Executive.

What the negotiations did show is that a change in atmosphere between parties can do wonders for getting a deal done.

The good relations between Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen had been noticeably missing when it came to some of the Prime Minister’s predecessors.

The PM has secured improbable concessions and helped address the often ludicrous practicalities of the NI Protocol. Some of the content of this deal would have been almost impossible to deliver under the management of Mr Sunak’s predecessors.

A pragmatic solution to a situation everyone agreed was not working has been found and therein lies a lesson for delivery at Stormont.

Like all deals, nobody gets everything they want, but the deal has extended an olive branch to the DUP, a chance to return to government without the move feeling like defeat.

Judgment will be reserved on whether the arrangements will work, but the bottom line is that the politics of co-operation have delivered what years of confrontation failed to do.

While yesterday was a case of deal done, the coming weeks wll give a sense of whether that deal is workable and what it means for devolution here.