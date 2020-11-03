World needs return of mature politics

'It is properly the sole prerogative of the American people to decide who the next occupant of the White House should be, but such is the enormous impact of a US President on global affairs it is natural for people around the world to hold an opinion on that office holder.' (Photo by Bryan Glazer, World Satellite Television News via AP Images)

In 1898 the Cork newspaper the Skibbereen Eagle carried what was to become the most often quoted editorial in publishing history: "We will still keep our eye on the Emperor of Russia and on all such despotic enemies, whether at home or abroad, of human progression and man's natural rights."

This is regarded as a provincial newspaper over-reaching its sphere of influence and commenting on an issue far beyond the interest of its readers.

But contrary to that opinion is it quite legitimate for this or any other newspaper to make its views known on the US Presidential election today.

It is properly the sole prerogative of the American people to decide who the next occupant of the White House should be, but such is the enormous impact of a US President on global affairs it is natural for people around the world to hold an opinion on that office holder.

The election is vitally important to the United Kingdom, and Northern Ireland in particular, given that from January 1 all the countries of the UK will be seeking new trading arrangements with the US, one of the world's strongest economies.

Both presidential candidates have expressed, either directly or indirectly, their concern over the Internal Market Bill which threatened to undermine the NI protocol on future trading arrangements and Joe Biden, backed by the Democrat majority in Congress, has said anything which challenges the letter or spirit of the Good Friday Agreement would mean no trade deal with the UK.

While Northern Ireland does not figure as largely in American politics as in the time of Ted Kennedy or Bill Clinton, Mr Biden has spoken about the political situation here on several occasions and is also keen to play up his Irish ancestry.

Mr Trump has no such valid claims but does own a golf resort in the west of Ireland.

The one credential that Mr Trump holds over Mr Biden is that he knows what it is like to be president and the pressures that come with that job.

Mr Biden has a long track record in politics and was vice president to Barack Obama but that post only becomes really important if the president is incapacitated in some manner or dies.

Of course Northern Ireland will still want to retain as many links as possible with the White House and will hope that the next four years brings stability and sanity to American politics, especially given the frightening scenes of armed militias roaming the streets.

What we need is an end to the trumpery which has marked the last four years and a return to mature, considered politics.