Young Dáithí Mac Gabhann stuck in the middle of political impasse

There is a clear reason why the DUP is refusing to re-enter the Executive.

Today, there will be another attempt to elect a Speaker at Stormont, with the pressing issue of Dáithí’s Law the tool to try to lever some life into the house on the hill that is badly in need of repair.

But the one vital piece of equipment needed for the patch-up job — the DUP — will not be in the toolkit.

The party has already said it will not be facilitating the election of a Speaker due to its opposition to the protocol.

The soundbites will be similar to those from December when MLAs last gathered.

But as politicians debate the rights and wrongs of the woeful situation Northern Ireland is weighed down by, there will be one six-year-old boy watching on.

He won’t be oblivious to what’s going on, but there is something more important for him to be concerned with as he waits on a heart transplant.

Dáithí Mac Gabhann is stuck in the middle of the stand-off. The insults fly backwards and forwards, and with every passing day, the smiles of joy he showed when the organ donation bill was confirmed at Stormont last year fade a little further.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “It is disgraceful that the issue of organ donation is being used as blackmail for the return of devolution.”

The retorts come thick and fast that it’s disgraceful the DUP continues to block the return of Stormont. Today’s Assembly session could descend into “mudslinging”, according to the UUP’s Mike Nesbitt.

Those looking on, like Dáithí, will have a hard job cleaning the mess that has landed at their doors.

There are 39 key decisions that need ministerial or Executive approval, ranging from improving cancer services to long-term funding for compensation payments for Troubles victims.

The human side is summed up by the situation Dáithí and his family face. Both sides of the debate need to take a look at what they want to achieve.

Can they all, with certainty, say that Dáithi’s Law isn’t being used as an excuse to launch that mud from one side of the dysfunctional chamber to the other no matter what their views on the current state of Northern Ireland’s government are?

As parents, we make promises to our children.

And as part of that commitment, we set aside something of importance to ourselves in the short term to make sure those promises are kept.

Trees can bend with the breeze, that doesn’t mean they have to break.