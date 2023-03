Voices of women and girls forced into homes silenced for too long while others made decisions and spoke for them

It's long past the time that they were granted the respect of having their individual voices heard, writes Suzanne Breen

The research report on Mother and Baby Homes and Magdalene laundries in Northern Ireland at Stormont following its publication (Liam McBurney/PA)

Suzanne Breen Tue 26 Jan 2021 at 19:39