Why an Office of Identity and Cultural Expression has echoes of Orwell's 1984

We're in danger of creating a real language problem by institutionalising Irish and Ulster Scots, and risk further deepening the identity divide

The New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) agreement has had a surprisingly benign reception - cautious welcomes for some aspects, regrets that it has not gone further on others, but little said about the plethora of new offices and agencies decreed in it.

The accord facilitated an immediate awakening of the Stormont institutions from their three-year slumber. That may have been enough to win a good Press and sufficient to stifle the hoots of derision and snorts of incredulity that might have been expected.

Most people may have not read the NDNA document and are not aware that we are to have separate commissioners for the Irish language and for Ulster Scots and an Office of Identity and Cultural Expression, a Central Translation Hub and simultaneous translation in the Assembly.

What is an Office of Identity and Cultural Expression? And what is it doing at the heart of government, overseen by the First Minister and the Deputy First Minister?

Its purpose is "to promote cultural pluralism and respect for diversity, build social cohesion and reconciliation and to celebrate and support all aspects of Northern Ireland's rich cultural and linguistic heritage".

Language enthusiasts and even political parties can campaign for the revival of a language, but not on the basis of a "right" (as in civil, political, or human rights)

It arouses echoes of Orwell's 1984 and a Big Brother totalitarian approach telling us how we should think.

All this is set out in Annex E of the agreement; it is the tortured response of the assembled brains to the issue that brought the institutions down three years ago and is most likely to do it again: the language problem.

The irony is that Northern Ireland has never had - and still does not have - a language problem as one is generally understood. We all speak English, we all read, write and understand English, so no one is at a disadvantage in work, or dealing with public authorities, or the law.

Some also have Irish and prefer to speak it when they can, but they are also fluent in English. There is no minority here put at a practical disadvantage when obliged to use English.

It was to protect linguistic minorities being placed at such a disadvantage - having to deal with public authorities, or courts, in a language in which they were not fluent - that the Council of Europe's Charter of Minority and Regional Languages was created. And it is undertakings given by London with regard to Northern Ireland when the UK signed up to the charter in the 2000s.

A political, or ideological, commitment to reviving a language which, however important in terms of heritage, has long since ceased to be the daily tongue of any significant minority, is another thing and does not fall within the remit of the charter.

Language enthusiasts and even political parties can campaign for the revival of a language, but not on the basis of a "right" (as in civil, political, or human rights).

Is there a fundamental contradiction in the NDNA policy on language? The Office of Identity and Cultural Expression has among its goals "to build social cohesion and reconciliation" in Northern Ireland, while at the same time enhancing the development of Irish and Ulster Scots, including official recognition of the status of both.

Are we not in danger of creating a real language problem by institutionalising Irish and Ulster Scots and so deepening the identity divide between Irish and British - a divide that is enshrined in the Belfast Agreement, but which is a political divide, not one readily discernible in the daily life of the province?

This last one is not just silly, but completely inappropriate. Ulster Scots is not spoken exclusively by unionists - it is a regional dialect spoken by people in areas such as mid and north Antrim and the Ards peninsula, which include many people who regard themselves as Irish rather than British.

Whatever agreements say and whatever the British Government has registered with the European Charter, we all know that Ulster Scots is not a language, but a dialect of English. The tens of thousands of people who speak it do so under the assumption that they are speaking English.

When they sit down to read a paper, it is in English; when they write a letter, or send an email, it is in English.

Claiming Ulster Scots as a language was a short-sighted unionist ploy in the beginnings of the peace process to counter Sinn Fein's call for full recognition for Irish as an official language. Whether the intention was to insist on Ulster Scots and Irish having equal standing, thereby highlighting the absurdity of the whole project, or just to insist that, absurd or not, they wanted to ensure that Ulster Scots was treated on a level with Irish, whatever the cost.

There is one more irony in the whole NDNA approach; the emphasis on Ulster Scots is not solely on language, but also on traditions and culture. Ask anyone in Northern Ireland what the main characteristic of the Ulster Scot is and many will say it is his cannieness with money. As the old rhyme has it: "If you weren't sae Ballymena with yer Ballymoney, you could hae a Ballycastle for yer Ballyholme."

There is no detail in the agreement of the cost of all the proposals relating to language - agencies, commissioners, translation hubs, new programmes in schools - but the main criticism to emerge almost immediately was the inadequate response of London on the matter of the extra funding needed for Northern Ireland.

Will London cough up when it is asked to fund the Central Translation Hub "to provide language translation services for the nine Executive departments, arm's-length bodies, local government and public bodies" and also the simultaneous translation system for an Assembly where everyone is fluent in English.

Do the thrifty Ulster Scots in the Executive and Assembly ever give thought to how these demands must appear to the paymasters at Westminster?

The Scottish planters and migrants of the 17th century brought the Scots tongue of lowland Scotland with them and Ulster Scots has evolved as a modified form of it.

Ulster Scots people revere Robbie Burns as their great cultural icon. When they come to debate the language proposals in the Assembly, they should remember some of Burns' best-known lines:

"O wad some power the giftie gie us/To see oursels as ithers see us./It wad frae money a blunder free us."

If you can read and understand that, you know Ulster Scots, even though it is in "the Scots dialect", as Burns himself termed it.

If you cannot, you can apply for help to the Central Translation Hub - when, and if, it's up and working.

Dennis Kennedy is a former deputy editor of The Irish Times. He is the author of Square Peg: The Life and Times of a Northern Newspaperman South of the Border (Stroud: The History Press, 2009)