Why is everyone in The Crown so sexy?

(left to right) Jonny Lee Miller, Dominic West, Marcia Warren, Elizabeth Debicki, Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville and Claudia Harrison arrive at the World premiere of The Crown series five at the Theatre Royal in London. Picture date: Tuesday November 8, 2022.

Adam White© Independent.co.uk

“That John Major is one mighty hunk of man-meat,” said no one but Edwina Currie probably. Watch The Crown this season, though, and you’ll be foaming at the mouth in minutes over Britain’s most boring PM. See, Major – who absolutely, categorically did not advise Prince Charles on whether to force his mother’s abdication in 1991, thank you very much – is played in The Crown by Jonny Lee Miller, an actor so flagrantly good-looking that even dressing him up in geeky spectacles and a floppy grey wig can’t extinguish the heat.