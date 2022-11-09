Why is everyone in The Crown so sexy?

“That John Major is one mighty hunk of man-meat,” said no one but Edwina Currie probably. Watch The Crown this season, though, and you’ll be foaming at the mouth in minutes over Britain’s most boring PM. See, Major – who absolutely, categorically did not advise Prince Charles on whether to force his mother’s abdication in 1991, thank you very much – is played in The Crown by Jonny Lee Miller, an actor so flagrantly good-looking that even dressing him up in geeky spectacles and a floppy grey wig can’t extinguish the heat.