Why we all must do it to help get through it... Contact tracing can only be effective if everyone plays their part
Stephen Bergin
As spring progresses and days get brighter, so, too, does our hope that we can move towards some sort of normality in the battle against Covid-19. Our health service has done tremendous work over the past year in putting in place innovative and robust interventions - vaccination, testing, contact tracing and support for schools, care homes and employers, to name just a few - but a key part of any success in tackling coronavirus is the actions of the public.