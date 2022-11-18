With the expansion of urban centres, role of local solutions is becoming more vital

More trees are being planted throughout Northern Ireland. (Chris Ison/PA)

This is the fifth year of CDP’s annual cities A list, and Belfast has been mentioned as a leader in environmental action and transparency alongside 122 cities like London, Paris and New York.

To make the top list, a city must have published a climate action plan and aligned their emissions reduction targets with science-based climate targets.

The Belfast Resilience Strategy, the One Million Trees campaign, and the ongoing work of Belfast City Council in partnership with local bodies like Climate NI will have certainly contributed to Belfast’s nomination this year.

However, what this announcement also demonstrates more generally is how cities are fast becoming places where we lose or win the fight against climate change.

This equally makes the role of mayors, urban citizens and locally-led solutions more relevant and important.

About half of the global population live in cities, and according to UN Habitat, urban areas are responsible for 70% greenhouse gas emissions. Cities, therefore, play a huge role in climate mitigation.

In response to the nomination by CDP, Belfast should pursue policies which protect and increase green spaces in the city, reduce energy demand, and enhance active travel infrastructure, like cycle lanes.

As urban centres and populations are expected to grow, Belfast City Council should strengthen their efforts to make our city greener and more resilient.