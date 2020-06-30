Yes, Sinn Fein would have preferred to be in coalition government, but opposition comes with enormous challenges… and risks
The party will have to prove it can land significant blows on the Fianna Fail/Fine Gael/Green troika, and that means setting out a clear, popular alternative of its own, writes Alex Kane
Alex Kane
Listening to Mary Lou McDonald over the weekend, it was difficult to avoid the conclusion that not being a mandatory component in the Irish Government had come as a bit of a shock to Sinn Fein: "It was absolutely wrong and flew in the face of the democratic choice of the people to deliberately exclude Sinn Fein."