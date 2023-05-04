BelTel Rugby: Pivotal Play-Offs and devastating departures at Ulster

After a brief hiatus, BelTel Rugby is back and ready for the business end of the season as Ulster look ahead to try and end their season with some much coveted silverware!

Host Niamh Campbell talks to rugby reporter Jonathan Bradley and sports reporter Adam McKendry about Ulster’s Play-Off hopes and the list of players who have been confirmed to be leaving the province.

