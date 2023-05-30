BelTel Rugby: Sam Carter on life with Ulster and achieving his dream with Australia

The BelTel Rugby podcast is joined by a special guest this week and he’s a big one both in terms of size and stature as Ulster lock Sam Carter is in the studio!

Sports reporter Adam McKendry and rugby correspondent Jonathan Bradley quiz the Australian on his time at Ravenhill, achieving a dream by playing for the Wallabies and what lies in wait for him next.

