BelTel Rugby: Surveying the season by answering your questions

There might not be any more Ulster Rugby action to watch this season but that doesn’t mean there are no more BelTel Rugby podcasts to look forward to!

Host Niamh Campbell is, as usual, joined by rugby correspondent Jonathan Bradley and sports reporter Adam McKendry to answer all of your burning questions about the season just gone by!

As usual, any questions and all feedback is welcome by messaging the Belfast Telegraph Sport Facebook page. Ask your questions for next week's episode on Twitter by tweeting @BelTelRugby