BelTel Rugby: Tom O'Toole on being a Grand Slam star with Ireland and World Cup dreaming

The BelTel Rugby podcast is joined by another special guest this week as Ulster and Ireland tighthead prop Tom O’Toole drops by to talk all things World Cup!

Host Niamh Campbell and sports reporter Adam McKendry are joined by the international star to look ahead to Ireland’s bid for the Webb Ellis Trophy, his rise to becoming an integral part of Andy Farrell’s squad and a disappointing end to Ulster’s season.

