BelTel Rugby: Where do Ulster go now after shock season-ending loss to Connacht?

Connacht's players celebrate while their Ulster equivalents wonder where it all went wrong after the game at Ravenhill — © ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

That’s it, it’s all over for another season. Ulster are out of the United Rugby Championship after their shock 15-10 loss to Connacht in the Quarter-Finals at Ravenhill.

Host Niamh Campbell talks to rugby reporter Jonathan Bradley and sports reporter Adam McKendry about what went wrong on home soil and where do Ulster possibly go from here?

