Inside Ulster: Ireland suffocate Springboks as Stuart McCloskey’s dream return becomes nightmare

Ulsterman Stuart McCloskey is helped off during Ireland's win over South Africa — © PA

Inside Ulster returns this week and it’s a happy panel after Ireland produced a superb performance to see off the Springboks at the Aviva Stadium.

Host Niamh Campbell is joined by Belfast Telegraph reporters Jonathan Bradley and Adam McKendry to discuss the performance, the injury to Stuart McCloskey and whether Cheslin Kolbe should have seen red or yellow.

