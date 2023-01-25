Inside Ulster: Sale slain, Leinster lurk, Stockdale’s selection and Stormers await

Another week, another episode of Inside Ulster but this week the guys have a win to dissect after Ulster qualified for the last-16 of the Heineken Champions Cup with victory over Sale Sharks!

Rugby reporters Jonathan Bradley and Adam McKendry sit down to look back on the victory over the English side, the knockout tie against Leinster, the inclusion of Jacob Stockdale in the Ireland squad and this week’s game against the DHL Stormers.

