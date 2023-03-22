Michael O'Neill: Can the returning Northern Ireland manager recapture the magic of Euro 2016?

Northern Ireland's campaign kicks off in San Marino on Thursday night before Finland visit Belfast on Sunday.

Northern Ireland Manager Michael O’Neill during training ahead of Northern Ireland's UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier fixtures against San Marino and Finland.

This week Michael O'Neill will take charge of Northern Ireland for the first time since he was reappointed manager of the national team.

Can O'Neill recapture the magic of his first stint when he guided Northern Ireland to Euro 2016 and that famous win over Ukraine in Lyon?

Or is his squad - a mix of ageing stars and untested youngsters - just not good enough to qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany?

Host Keith Bailie is joined by the Belfast Telegraph's Chief Sportswriter Steven Beacom and ex-Northern Ireland international Stephen Craigan to discuss the forthcoming qualifying campaign.