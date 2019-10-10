Rugby World Cup podcast: Explaining Typhoon Hagibis chaos at Rugby World Cup and Ulster's mauling at the hands of the Cheetahs

The Ulster Rugby Round-Up's World Cup special series, in association with Remus Uomo, is here to look ahead to what is set up to be an interesting weekend in Japan.

Host Gareth Hanna is joined by roving rugby reporter Jonathan Bradley, who is at the end of a fascinating day as two matches have been called off in an unprecedented move by World Rugby.

What does it mean for Ireland, the tournament and the World Cup?

Back in provincial matters, Michael Sadlier is on hand to pick through the wreckage of Ulster's heavy loss to the Cheetahs and look ahead to what should, in prospect, be a more positive outing this weekend.

Make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud or on iTunes and even leave a review.

As usual, any questions and all feedback is welcome by messaging the Belfast Telegraph Sport Facebook page. Ask your questions for next week's episode on Twitter by tweeting @URRoundUp.