Rugby World Cup podcast: How close Will Addison is to Ireland call-up while Jonathan Bradley's Japan journey begins

The Ulster Rugby Round-Up's World Cup special series, in association with Remus Uomo, is back for episode six.

Host Gareth Hanna is joined by roving rugby reporter Jonathan Bradley, who finds a quiet corner of Dublin airport to speak to us as he begins the long journey to Japan.

Having already made the trip, Ireland are struggling with injuries as Robbie Henshaw will miss this weekend's game against Scotland and both Keith Earls and Rob Kearney has highly unlikely to be passed fit for the opening game.

We discuss what that means for Will Addison and how Ireland might look for their first game.

