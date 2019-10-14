Rugby World Cup podcast: How Ireland can cope without Bundee Aki for New Zealand clash & Ulster's South Africa tour assessed

The Ulster Rugby Round-Up's World Cup special series, in association with Remus Uomo, is here to look back at the final weekend of pool action and begin the preview to Ireland's quarter-final against the All Blacks.

Host Gareth Hanna is joined by roving rugby reporter Jonathan Bradley, who has made his way to Tokyo to get ready for the knock-out stages.

Back in provincial matters, Adam McKendry looks back at Ulster's bonus point win against the Southern Kings and assesses the six points Dan McFarland's side bring back to Belfast from their South African trip.

