Rugby World Cup podcast: How to keep an eye on Jordi Murphy's injury progress and what Billy Burns' absence means for Ulster

The Ulster Rugby Round-Up's World Cup special series, in association with Remus Uomo, is here to look back at another unconvincing evening in Japan.

Host Gareth Hanna is joined by roving rugby reporter Jonathan Bradley, who was in Kobe to see Joe Schmidt's side eventually secure a 35-0 bonus point win over Russia.

He discusses Jordi Murphy's rib injury prognosis and Johnny Sexton's influence as well as the other talking points from the game.

Meanwhile, in provincial matters Michael Sadlier is on the line to gear up for Ulster's first game of the South Africa trip as Ruan Pienaar's Cheetahs lie in wait, including the surprise on the team-sheet.

