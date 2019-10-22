Rugby World Cup podcast: Reflecting on Rory Best's retirement, Ireland's early World Cup exit and Michael Lowry's injury

The Ulster Rugby Round-Up's World Cup special series, in association with Remus Uomo, is back to bookend Ireland's involvement in the 2019 tournament.

Host Gareth Hanna is joined by roving rugby reporter Jonathan Bradley, who is still in Japan while the squad fly home after the disappointing 46-14 defeat to New Zealand.

He looks back on the game itself and its significance for Irish Rugby, which will now go forward without inspirational captain Rory Best and respected leader Joe Schmidt.

Back in provincial action, Ulster are taking on Cardiff Blues on Friday evening and Adam McKendry is on hand to look ahead to the PRO14 clash as well as mull over the news of Michael Lowry's injury.

Make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud or on iTunes and even leave a review.

As usual, any questions and all feedback is welcome by messaging the Belfast Telegraph Sport Facebook page. Ask your questions for next week's episode on Twitter by tweeting @URRoundUp.