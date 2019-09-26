Rugby World Cup podcast: Rory Best seeking unparalleled place in Ireland history and what Will Addison's injury means for Ulster

The Ulster Rugby Round-Up's World Cup special series, in association with Remus Uomo, is here to look ahead to a bumper weekend of action with Ireland taking on Japan and Ulster getting their season under way against Ospreys.

Host Gareth Hanna is joined by roving rugby reporter Jonathan Bradley, who is in Japan to bring you the very latest from the Ireland camp. He looks at the significance of Rory Best holding his place in Ireland's line-up and a big opportunity for Jack Carty.

Back in provincial action, Ulster kick off their season at home to Ospreys on Friday evening and Adam McKendry is on the line to look ahead to that one. There's injury news to assess, in particular what Will Addison's hamstring issue means for his hopes of being drafted to Japan.

