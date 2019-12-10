Ulster Rugby podcast: John Cooney underlines fan favourite position and Ulster look for Euro double over Harlequins

John Cooney was the hero for Ulster once again

The Ulster Rugby Round-Up is back in traditional format in time for the second European window of the season.

Host Gareth Hanna is joined once again by regular rugby reporting duo Jonathan Bradley and Adam McKendry.

On the agenda is last weekend's last gasp win over Harlequins, featuring plenty of chat about penalty-scoring hero John Cooney, and also a look ahead to this weekend's return fixture.

