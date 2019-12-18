Ulster Rugby podcast: Pondering Jordi Murphy's strange Ireland omission and crowning John Cooney as the best in the world

The festive interprovincial fixtures are upon us and so is the latest episode of the Ulster Rugby Round-Up.

There's plenty to discuss for reporters Jonathan Bradley and Adam McKendry, along with host Gareth Hanna, as John Cooney again provided the spark to fire the province to victory over Harlequins in the Champions Cup.

We go over the top on his recent performances because, why not? We also assess Ulster's performance at the Stoop as well as the state of play over qualification for the last eight.

There's an Ireland squad, sorry 'stock take', to look at including call-ups for Tom O'Toole and Billy Burns. While most of the regulars once again took their place in the panel, there was no spot for Jordi Murphy. It's a curious case, just two months on from his appearance at the World Cup, and we hypothesise what it may mean.

There's also a return to PRO14 action on Friday with a traditionally troublesome trip to Leinster. Unsurprisingly, we're not holding out much hope of that particular trend being bucked.

