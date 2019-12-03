Ulster Rugby podcast: The rise of Robert Baloucoune and selection dilemmas for Harlequins tie

Robert Baloucoune put in a positive performance in his first start of the season.

The Ulster Rugby Round-Up is back in traditional format in time for the second European window of the season.

Host Gareth Hanna is joined, in the same place at the same time for the first time this campaign, by regular rugby reporting duo Jonathan Bradley and Adam McKendry.

On the agenda is last weekend's win over Scarlets and why Ulster's slack second half shouldn't be a cause for concern as well as the upcoming European double-header against Harlequins.

