Ulster Rugby podcast: Ulster's unknown injuries for Zebre's PRO14 visit while Rory Best is back for one more game

The Ulster Rugby Round-Up is back with its focus firmly on provincial matters.

With Ireland's involvement in the World Cup long since over, host Gareth Hanna is joined by rugby reporting duo Adam McKendry and Michael Sadlier, before Jonathan Bradley joins for a quick chat from Japan.

We look back at Ulster's win over Cardiff Blues and ahead to Friday's visit of Zebre as the eyes of rugby fans return to Kingspan Stadium.

Make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud or on iTunes and even leave a review.

As usual, any questions and all feedback is welcome by messaging the Belfast Telegraph Sport Facebook page. Ask your questions for next week's episode on Twitter by tweeting @URRoundUp.