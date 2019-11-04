Ulster Rugby podcast: Will Addison dealt another injury blow and the novelty of a strong Ulster team to face Munster

The Ulster Rugby Round-Up is back with its focus firmly on provincial matters.

Host Gareth Hanna is joined this week by rugby reporter Michael Sadlier and by Ulster Rugby photographer John Dickson.

This week, they look back at Ulster's win over Zebre which featured an injury to Will Addison but did not feature a bonus point try.

They also preview Ulster's trip to Thomond Park on Saturday as an interpro could, for once, boast two strong line-ups.

