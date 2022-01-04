Ulster Rugby Round Up: John Cooney's new contract, how close he came to a Bordeaux move and will Munster game get the nod?

John Cooney is staying at Ulster Rugby despite interest from France.

The first Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast of 2022 has arrived, with news of John Cooney - and plenty of others - signing new contracts comforting us through the festive Covid call-offs.

Joining host Gareth Hanna to discuss those deals as well as look ahead to this weekend's slated game against Munster are rugby reporters Jonathan Bradley and Richard Mulligan. Also on the agenda are Sean Reffell's signing and Gareth Milasinovich's short-term switch to Saracens.

You can listen to the podcast right here:

