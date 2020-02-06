Ulster Rugby Round-Up: Making it awkward for Cooney and Murray as Farrell's Ireland get off to stuttering start

The Ulster Rugby Round-Up, in association with Openreach, is here to assess Andy Farrell's first Six Nations game as Ireland head coach.

Host Gareth Hanna is joined by rugby reporters Jonathan Bradley and Michael Sadlier to discuss, primarily, another omission for John Coney from Ireland's starting XV as Conor Murray holds onto the number nine jersey.

As well as the ins and outs of that decision, there's also Rob Herring's Six Nations debut to look at and plenty of your listener questions.

Make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud or on iTunes and even leave a review.

As usual, any questions and all feedback is welcome by messaging the Belfast Telegraph Sport Facebook page. Ask your questions for next week's episode on Twitter by tweeting @URRoundUp.

The Ulster Rugby Round-up Podcast with Openreach – building the broadband network that connects us all. Check for ultrafast, ultra-reliable, full fibre broadband at openreach.co.uk/ni.