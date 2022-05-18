Ulster Rugby Round Up: Neve Jones on becoming an Ireland star, taking the plunge in Gloucester and professionalism

The Ulster Rugby Round Up has another special guest on the show this week and it is none other than one of world rugby’s most in-form players right now: Ireland hooker Neve Jones!

The Gloucester-Hartpury star joins Adam McKendry and Richard Mulligan to discuss Ireland Women’s strong Six Nations campaign, life in England and the professionalism debate in women’s rugby.

You can listen to this week's episode right here:

Make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud or on iTunes and even leave a review.

As usual, any questions and all feedback is welcome by messaging the Belfast Telegraph Sport Facebook page. Ask your questions for next week's episode on Twitter by tweeting @URRoundUp.