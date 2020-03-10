Ulster Rugby Round-Up podcast: Another coronavirus update as Ireland's France clash called off with Ulster's Toulouse trip on the horizon

The future of the rugby season is an increasingly confusing picture.

The Ulster Rugby Round-Up is here to provide another coronavirus update as its impact on the sporting landscape continues to grow

Host Gareth Hanna is joined by rugby reporter Jonathan Bradley to assess the latest news with Ireland's Six Nations clash in France postponed and the subject of Ulster's season climax still to be broached.

