Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Are Ulster in United Rugby Championship's best four teams and how to counter one of the dumbest ideas Jonny's ever heard

Ulster Rugby debuted their new kit last week and it got the thumbs up from our panel.

It's episode three of this season's Ulster Rugby Round Up and it's time for the season preview proper.

Of course, it is set against a markedly more optimistic backdrop after Ulster's 33-3 win over Saracens in London and, as well as looking back at that game, we consider what Ulster can expect to achieve in the United Rugby Championship's inaugural campaign and on their Champions Cup return.

There's a women's rugby controversy to discuss as well as the proposals for the World 12s. Joining Gareth Hanna to do all that are the Belfast Telegraph's rugby correspondent Jonathan Bradley and Ulster Rugby photographer as well as Esportif's Head of Global Brand and Communications John Dickson. You can listen to the podcast right here:

