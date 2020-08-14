Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Assessing the impact of Iain Henderson's injury and what we can expect from Ian Madigan

Ins and Outs: Captain Iain Henderson (left) will be missing for Ulster's 19/20 season climax but new signing Ian Madigan is coming in to the province's panel.

It's been almost 25 weeks since Ulster Rugby last took to the pitch but, at long last, the Pro14's return is almost upon us.

That means the Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast is also back as rugby reporters Jonathan Bradley and Michael Sadlier join Gareth Hanna.

First on the agenda this week are injuries to Iain Henderson and Will Addison and the significance of those in the upcoming climax of the province's 19/20 season.

They will have new signings available with Ian Madigan and Alby Mathewson available in the half-back positions. Madigan faced the press on Tuesday and we look at what he had to say.

We also hear from head coach Dan McFarland, who discussed the return of Sam Carter, who is ready to take to the pitch for the first time since November.

Listen here:

We'll be back next week for a more detailed look into Ulster's first game back against Connacht and their prospects in the PRO14 run-in.

