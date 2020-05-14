Ulster Rugby Round-Up podcast: Assessing Ulster's squad for the 20/21 season, whenever and whatever that may be

The Ulster Rugby Round-Up is back to assess the almost total sporting blackout due to the coronavirus.

Host Gareth Hanna is joined by rugby reporters Jonathan Bradley and Michael Sadlier to discuss Ulster's squad announcement for the 20/21 season.

We look at the three players newly confirmed to be remaining with the province, the three senior players moving on and the three new recruits into the Academy.

We also answer your listener questions and debate when and how rugby may return.

Listen here:

Make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud or on iTunes and even leave a review.

As usual, any questions and all feedback is welcome by messaging the Belfast Telegraph Sport Facebook page. Ask your questions for next week's episode on Twitter by tweeting @URRoundUp.