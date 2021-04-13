Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Billy Burns' courage sums up Ulster's win over Northampton as Marcell Coetzee's stint ends early

Saturday's eventful quarter-final victory over Northampton provided plenty to mull over for rugby reporters Michael Sadlier and Adam McKendry, who join host Gareth Hanna for this week's podcast.

There's plenty more on the agenda besides as Marcell Coetzee's departure from the province has been brought forward, doubts have been cast on the structure of the Rainbow Cup, the Challenge Cup draw has Ulster slated for a trip to Leicester and Twitter last weekend was almost as entertaining as the game itself! For all that and more, you can listen to this week's episode right here:

Make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud or on iTunes and even leave a review.

As usual, any questions and all feedback is welcome by messaging the Belfast Telegraph Sport Facebook page. Ask your questions for next week's episode on Twitter by tweeting @URRoundUp.