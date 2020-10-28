Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Can Ireland triumph on Six Nations Super Saturday and will Ulster back up their bright start at Blues?

A big weekend of rugby is behind us and an even bigger one is still to come.

Joining Gareth Hanna to discuss it all are rugby reporters Jonathan Bradley and Michael Sadlier.

First on the agenda is the Six Nations run-in and Ireland's chances of upsetting the odds to get their hands on the Championship trophy in France. After that, Ulster return to PRO14 action against Cardiff Blues as they aim to make it four from four.

