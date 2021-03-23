Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Can Ulster's Academy keep producing without Kieran Campbell & what can we expect of Leone Nakarawa?

With a free weekend up ahead, it's a first for the Ulster Rugby podcast.

Usually chief panelist, Jonathan Bradley has shuffled over into the host's chair to direct the debate centred around the latest flurry of listener questions. He's joined by rugby reporter Michael Sadlier and Ulster photographer John 'Beaker' Dickson to discuss, among other things, Ulster's win over Zebre, the departure of Ulster Academy Manager Kieran Campbell, Leone Nakarawa's indifferent form ahead of his move from Glasgow and what will happen to the Schools' Cup.

For all that and more, you can listen to this week's episode right here:

