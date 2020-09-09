Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Crowning new Ulster icon Ian Madigan and deciding how to beat unbeatable Leinster in the PRO14 final

Who'd have thought it? Ulster Rugby are back in a major final for the first time since 2013 after edging past Edinburgh in the most spectacular fashion on Saturday evening.

Nobody will have been thinking about Jonathan Bradley, ripping up every word of his almost complete match report with a few minutes to go as Ulster roared back to seal a 22-19 success thanks to a duo of last gasp kicks from Ian Madigan. The Belfast Telegraph's Ulster Rugby correspondent is back from Murrayfield to discuss that win, as well as this weekend's decider, with Michael Sadlier and host Gareth Hanna.

This weekend's game sees the northern province take on Leinster - so far unbeaten this season - and we discuss which team selection would give the Ulster side their best chance of success against a southern side with one eye on their European quarter-final.

