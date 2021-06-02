Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Debating the merits of in-doubt trip to Edinburgh and recalling fond memories of Louis Ludik

Ulster's Rugby's season is stumbling its way to a conclusion, with Saturday's game against Edinburgh still scheduled to take place despite coronavirus-related issues in both camps.

Joining this week's host Jonathan Bradley to discuss the postponement of last weekend's visit of Scarlets and debate the merits of actually playing the final scheduled fixture of Ulster's drawn-out campaign are rugby reporters Michael Sadlier and Adam McKendry.

There's also the confirmation of Louis Ludik's retirement to mull over, recalling fond memories of the full-back star's stint in white, and there are financial issues to assess off the back of the coronavirus pandemic. You can listen to the podcast right here:

