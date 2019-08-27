Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Defending Rory Best and picking through the wreckage of Ireland's defeat to England

The Ulster Rugby Round-Up's World Cup special series, in association with Remus Uomo, is back for episode three.

Host Gareth Hanna is joined by regular reporting duo Jonathan Bradley and Adam McKendry to pick through the pieces after England smashed through Ireland in record-breaking fashion at Twickenham.

Increased scrutiny over captain Rory Best's performance is up for debate, as is the defeat itself and how Joe Schmidt now goes about preparing for this weekend's game in Wales.

