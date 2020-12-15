Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Do Ulster need a Cheslin Kolbe of their own to catch up with the likes of Toulouse?

The Heineken Champions Cup campaign didn't get off to the start Ulster would have liked.

Joining Gareth Hanna to discuss the opening defeat to Toulouse are Jonathan Bradley and Adam McKendry.

We look at the problems posed by world-beater Cheslin Kolbe, how Ulster can catch up with their leading European rivals and whether or not a temporary drop into the Challenge Cup could be a blessing in disguise.

Outside of that, there's Dan McFarland contract talk to discuss, the Rugby World Cup draw and Ulster A's win over Munster.

Listen along to this week's podcast right here:

Make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud or on iTunes and even leave a review.

As usual, any questions and all feedback is welcome by messaging the Belfast Telegraph Sport Facebook page. Ask your questions for next week's episode on Twitter by tweeting @URRoundUp.