Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Does All Blacks win prove Ireland should just play Leinster's team and which Ulstermen could face Argentina?

Iain Henderson was one of only three non-Leinster starter's in the win over New Zealand.

Ireland seem to be making something of a habit of beating the All Blacks these days.

With 12 Leinstermen in the starting team during the weekend's landmark win at the Aviva Stadium, Jonathan Bradley is joined by Michael Sadlier and John Dickson to wonder whether the national team are as well just fielding their top provincial side.

There's also a look at just how good the performance was, what it means for Ireland's World Cup plans and how many Ulster players could get game-time when Argentina come to Dublin on Sunday. And with Ulster due to return to action in 10 days' time, we ease back into provincial matters with a discussion of their top players in the A side's defeat to the old enemy Leinster. You can listen to the podcast right here:

