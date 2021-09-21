Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Duane Vermeulen's shock arrival and how much closer it gets Ulster to silverware

Duane Vermeulen will join Ulster after the Autumn International but can he catapult the province to success?

The new season is finally upon us as Glasgow arrive at the Kingspan Stadium.

But the pre-amble to the United Rugby Championship's opening game has been far overshadowed by the arrival of Springbok star Duane Vermeulen to Ulster Rugby. And so, it's understandable that the lion's share of this week's discussion goes to the surprise signing.

Joining host Gareth Hanna to assess his impact as well as look ahead to the opening match and explain the new term of 'expected points' are the Belfast Telegraph's rugby correspondent Jonathan Bradley and freelance reporter Adam McKendry. You can listen to the podcast right here:

