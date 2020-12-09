Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: How can Ulster secure Champions Cup progression and who will start with Ireland internationals returning?

Rob Herring is back and available once again for Ulster.

The Heineken Champions Cup is finally upon us.

Joining Gareth Hanna to discuss the opening European fixtures of the season are Jonathan Bradley and Michael Sadlier.

We discuss plenty of your listener questions, featuring how Ulster can fare without Ian Henderson, who the province need for success in the Champions Cup and where Ulster might look to replace departing assistant coach Dwayne Peel.

Listen along to this week's podcast right here:

