Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: How close are Ulster to ending their trophy wait and will the 19/20 season go down as a success?

Michael Lowry was Ulster's most impressive player in the defeat to Toulouse and will surely play a big role if the province are to take the final step and win a trophy in the coming years.

Ulster Rugby's wait for silverware goes on as the 19/20 campaign came to a disappointing end in Toulouse last weekend.

The longest season in history, Jonathan Bradley and Michael Sadlier join Gareth Hanna to look back at it all, picking their players and moments of the campaign as well as assessing how Ulster take the next step towards trophies.

