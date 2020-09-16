Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: How do you solve a problem like Leinster and can Ulster rally to trouble Toulouse?

Ulster Rugby's chance of Guinness PRO14 silverware maybe have come to an unfortunate end but, such is life for the new knock-out regulars, there's a chance to put it all behind them in Toulouse this weekend.

The nature of the 22-point defeat to rivals Leinster poses a more long-term problem that just single season hopes, of course, as the southern side don't look like letting up any time soon.

Just how can Ulster win anything when they're around? This week, Jonathan Bradley and Adam McKendry join Gareth Hanna to discuss the issue as well as looking ahead to Sunday's PRO14 quarter-final on the continent.

