Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: How good is Ethan McIlroy and is it now or never for Ulster's chance to win the PRO14?

Ethan McIlroy was the pick of the bunch on only his seventh Ulster appearance.

It's the dawning of a whole new year but fear not, the Ulster Rugby Round Up isn't going anywhere.

Joining Gareth Hanna to preview the biggest game of Ulster's season (so far) are Jonathan Bradley and Adam McKendry.

As well as previewing Ulster's trip to Leinster on Friday evening, there's also a win over Munster to review including, not least, the man-of-the-match performance by fledgling winger Ethan McIlroy.

There is, too, the impact of lockdowns to look at and plenty of listeners questions to discuss as always.

