Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: How to solve Ireland's attacking problems as Ulster's search for PRO14 bonus points resumes

It's two defeats from two in Ireland's Six Nations campaign but riding to the rescue over the horizon is the return of the Guinness PRO14.

Ulster are back in search of another bonus point win in their bid to pip Leinster to top the conference and earn a spot in the final, when they take on Glasgow at Scotstoun. There are also the bones of Ireland's loss to France to pick over.

Joining Gareth Hanna to do that are rugby reporter Jonny Bradley and Ulster Rugby photographer John Dickson. You can listen to this week's podcast right here:

Make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud or on iTunes and even leave a review.

As usual, any questions and all feedback is welcome by messaging the Belfast Telegraph Sport Facebook page. Ask your questions for next week's episode on Twitter by tweeting @URRoundUp.